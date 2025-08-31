Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $147.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,172,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

