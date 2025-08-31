Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oncobiologics in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

OTLK opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Oncobiologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.26.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oncobiologics by 865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncobiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

