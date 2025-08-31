Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $520.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

