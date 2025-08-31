Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLYS opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.29. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $165,829.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,463.13. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $884,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,105.84. This trade represents a 31.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,051 shares of company stock worth $1,776,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

See Also

