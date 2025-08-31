BILL’s (BILL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. BILL has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in BILL by 36.4% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,719,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,706,000 after purchasing an additional 992,591 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in BILL by 23.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,889,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 541,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,490,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,308,000 after purchasing an additional 475,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BILL by 110.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in BILL by 133.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,038,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

