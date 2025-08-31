Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of VSCO opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

