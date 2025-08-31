Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $212.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $166.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.35.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $187.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $6,349,680. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,442.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

