Pure Storage’s (PSTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:PSTG opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $80.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,160,000. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 75,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,592.25. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,367,537. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 32,611 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.