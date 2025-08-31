BTIG Research Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $276.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $235.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (up from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.89.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares in the company, valued at $116,064,576. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total transaction of $84,102.07. Following the sale, the director owned 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,321.84. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock valued at $719,343,881 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,134,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,895,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,847,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,667,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

