J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 101,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

