Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Snowflake stock opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock valued at $719,343,881. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $3,900,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $944,895,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $555,847,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $725,667,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

