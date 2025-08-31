Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 465 target price on the stock.

HTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Collins Stewart reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 555.

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 328.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 308.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.51. The stock has a market cap of £518.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,866.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.69. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 245 and a one year high of GBX 455.

Hunting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

