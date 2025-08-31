Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at BTIG Research

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.88.

NYSE VEEV opened at $268.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $200.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,771. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

