Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised Agenus to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agenus from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.62. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Agenus will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agenus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Agenus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Agenus by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

