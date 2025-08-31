Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

NYSE SNOW opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $249.99.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock valued at $719,343,881. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,141,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,664,000 after purchasing an additional 326,104 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

