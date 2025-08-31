Shore Capital Reiterates “No Recommendation” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Shore Capital reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 1.6%

GKP opened at GBX 193.60 on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 110.44 and a 12 month high of GBX 209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of £419.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6,185.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.27.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

