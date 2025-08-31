Shore Capital Reiterates “No Recommendation” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Shore Capital reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 1.6%
GKP opened at GBX 193.60 on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 110.44 and a 12 month high of GBX 209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of £419.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6,185.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.27.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
