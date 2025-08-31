Insider Buying: LifeSafe (LON:LIFS) Insider Acquires £1,371,095 in Stock

LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Peter Clive Berger bought 1,371,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 per share, with a total value of £1,371,095.

LifeSafe Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LIFS opened at GBX 1.50 on Friday. LifeSafe Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1 and a 1 year high of GBX 13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £718,140.00, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.48.

Get LifeSafe alerts:

LifeSafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeSafe Holdings plc is the parent company of the LifeSafe group of companies.

LifeSafe is a fire safety technology business that develops eco-friendly, novel and innovative fire extinguishing and prevention fluids and life-saving fire safety products. LifeSafe has developed a market-disrupting range of eco-friendly, fluorine free, fire safety protection products to address the drivers of change facing the global fire industry namely legislative change, the increasing use of lithium-ion batteries and increasing environmental concerns.

LifeSafe’s product range includes a Thermal Runaway Fluid to combat lithium battery fires by permanently extinguishing and preventing re-ignition; the LifeSafe Wild Fire Pro Fluid tested to effectively provide both extinguishing and retardancy advantages to deal with the growing global risks of wild fires; the StaySafe All-in-1, a handheld eco-friendly and fully recyclable extinguisher which is verified to extinguish ten different types of fire and a new range of fully certified 6-litre cylinders containing LifeSafe’s Multi-Purpose Fluid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.