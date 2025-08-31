Insider Buying: Costain Group (LON:COST) Insider Purchases £13,100 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 per share, for a total transaction of £13,100.

Costain Group Stock Performance

LON COST opened at GBX 134.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £360.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,210.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. Costain Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 85.40 and a one year high of GBX 172.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts expect that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Costain Group from GBX 150 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.50.

About Costain Group

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

