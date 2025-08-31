Insider Buying: Costain Group (LON:COST) Insider Purchases £13,100 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 per share, for a total transaction of £13,100.
Costain Group Stock Performance
LON COST opened at GBX 134.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £360.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,210.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. Costain Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 85.40 and a one year high of GBX 172.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts expect that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Costain Group
Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.
