Diginex Stock to Split on Monday, September 8th (NASDAQ:DGNX)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, September 8th. The 7-1 split was announced on Monday, August 18th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 5th.

Diginex Stock Down 3.6%

DGNX opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. Diginex has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diginex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diginex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diginex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Diginex worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Diginex

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

