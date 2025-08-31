Insider Buying: Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Insider Purchases 4,408 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,408 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £969.76.

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,452 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £979.44.

On Friday, June 27th, Sue Rivett bought 4,586 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 per share, with a total value of £963.06.

Pharos Energy Price Performance

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 21.80 on Friday. Pharos Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 17.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The company has a market capitalization of £89.78 million, a P/E ratio of 403.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

See Also

