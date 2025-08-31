Desjardins Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$149.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$149.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$143.17.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$144.36 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$106.67 and a 12-month high of C$151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$144.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$130.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

