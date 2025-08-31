Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$227.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYFree Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from C$214.00 to C$227.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$206.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$199.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$281.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$151.25 and a 12-month high of C$204.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$183.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$172.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total transaction of C$73,102.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,709.86. The trade was a 72.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total transaction of C$3,701,453.72. Insiders have sold 42,026 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,844 over the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

