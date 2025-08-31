Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$203.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$203.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$185.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$177.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$206.00.

TSE:RY opened at C$199.58 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$151.25 and a twelve month high of C$204.60. The company has a market cap of C$281.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$183.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total value of C$3,701,453.72. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total value of C$56,148.92. Insiders have sold 42,026 shares of company stock worth $7,517,844 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

