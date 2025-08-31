Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS) Approves Stock Repurchase Program

Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 98.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Gamehaus Price Performance
Shares of GMHS opened at $1.89 on Friday. Gamehaus has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.
About Gamehaus
