Reviewing Walmart (NYSE:WMT) & Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) and Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walmart and Marks and Spencer Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Walmart alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walmart $680.99 billion 1.14 $19.44 billion $2.66 36.45 Marks and Spencer Group $17.75 billion 0.54 $377.28 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Marks and Spencer Group.

Walmart has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Walmart and Marks and Spencer Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walmart 0 1 29 1 3.00 Marks and Spencer Group 0 1 0 2 3.33

Walmart currently has a consensus target price of $110.59, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Walmart’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Walmart is more favorable than Marks and Spencer Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Walmart shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Walmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Walmart and Marks and Spencer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walmart 3.08% 21.45% 7.68% Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Walmart pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marks and Spencer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Walmart pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walmart has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Summary

Walmart beats Marks and Spencer Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications. The company offers grocery and consumables, including dairy, meat, bakery, deli, produce, dry, chilled or frozen packaged foods, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, floral, snack foods, candy, other grocery items, health and beauty aids, paper goods, laundry and home care, baby care, pet supplies, and other consumable items; fuel, tobacco and other categories. It is also involved in the provision of health and wellness products covering pharmacy, optical and hearing services, and over-the-counter drugs and other medical products; and home and apparel including home improvement, outdoor living, gardening, furniture, apparel, jewelry, tools and power equipment, housewares, toys, seasonal items, mattresses and tire and battery centers. In addition, the company offers consumer electronics and accessories, software, video games, office supplies, appliances, and third-party gift cards. Further, it operates digital payment platforms; and offers financial services and related products, including money transfers, bill payments, money orders, check cashing, prepaid access, co-branded credit cards, installment lending, and earned wage access. Additionally, the company markets lines of merchandise under private brands, including Allswell, Athletic Works, Equate, and Free Assembly. The company was formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Walmart Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products. The company also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; financial services, including credit cards, payment solutions, insurances, savings, and loans; and renewable energy services. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties; operates international franchises; and provides its products online. The company also exports its products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.