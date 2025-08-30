3,375 Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT Purchased by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,375 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9,896.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Walmart by 527.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

WMT opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

