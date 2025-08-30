FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

