Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by New Vernon Investment Management LLC

New Vernon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,047 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.79.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of AVGO opened at $297.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

