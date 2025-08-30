Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.190-9.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.4 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.5-1.600 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $290.35 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $309.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24,122.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 84,430 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 793.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,401 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 405.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,869.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.