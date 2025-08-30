Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,661 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.8% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,654,189,000 after purchasing an additional 726,299 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,321,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,796,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,045,149,000 after acquiring an additional 164,008 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $351.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.23 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.