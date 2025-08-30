FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 42.9% during the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.8% in the first quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 156,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $54,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $351.92 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.23 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.