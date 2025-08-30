Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,800,371,000 after buying an additional 1,170,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,602,000 after acquiring an additional 712,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,955,000 after buying an additional 448,666 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

JNJ opened at $177.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The company has a market cap of $426.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.