FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

VOO opened at $593.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.93. The firm has a market cap of $712.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $597.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.