Titleist Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Titleist Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $114.28 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

