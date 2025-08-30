Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,088 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $213.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $215.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $47,225,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

