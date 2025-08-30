Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,958 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $133,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $419.56 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

