Vident Advisory LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.53.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $419.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.74 and its 200-day moving average is $360.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

