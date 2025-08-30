Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 180.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $371.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 9,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $1,434,613.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 343,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,502,928.50. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 8,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $1,253,320.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 474,399 shares in the company, valued at $73,887,644.25. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock worth $282,471,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

