Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $309.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

