Junto Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Visa by 38,416.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $3,518,533,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,689,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,321,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $351.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

