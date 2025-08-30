Titleist Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Titleist Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,349,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $106,578,000 after purchasing an additional 193,136 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 5,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 63,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

