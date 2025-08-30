Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Down 30.4% – Time to Sell?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 30.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,323,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the average session volume of 167,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -12.40.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

