AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Holdings Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,023,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,053 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $423,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 3,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 134,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AbbVie by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,678,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,151,000 after purchasing an additional 388,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1%

ABBV stock opened at $210.25 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $371.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.95.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

