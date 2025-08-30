Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 201,377 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,407,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,377 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,001,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 36,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 236,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 52,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $215.34.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,137.64. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $47,225,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

