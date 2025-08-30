Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $99.11 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 219.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,183 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $99,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after buying an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.75.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.