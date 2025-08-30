SRN Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

SRN Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of HON stock opened at $219.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

