Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $231.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.90 and a 200-day moving average of $199.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

