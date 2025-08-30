The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $144.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $144,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $648.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $652.69. The company has a market capitalization of $653.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.