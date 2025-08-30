Activest Wealth Management Acquires 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,208.25 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.80 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $513.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,231.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,117.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,163 shares of company stock valued at $151,917,174 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

