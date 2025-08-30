Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) traded down 14.8% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 447,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 571% from the average session volume of 66,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Aurania Resources Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.38.
Aurania Resources Company Profile
Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.
